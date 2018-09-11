Vaše náměty

Publikováno 11. 9. 2018
Maminka v očekávání

Budoucí máma trojčat si postupně fotí bříško. Je to OBŘÍ proměna

Těhotenství
Zdroj: Profimedia
Témata:
Šestatřicetiletá Maria a její čtyřicetiletý manžel Anders se seznámili na Tinderu, čtyři roky poté se vzali. Krátce na to se jim narodil první syn Mikael a pár týdnů před jeho druhými narozeninami se rodiče rozhodli pro druhé dítě. Jaké to bylo překvapení, když těhotná Maria zjistila, že místo jednoho sourozence přivede malému Mikaeli na svět hned tři malé bratříčky nebo sestřičky.

A od té doby pravidelně zásobuje sociální sítě příspěvky, ve kterých ostatním nastávajícím matkám ukazuje, jak to vypadá, když se připravujete na tři miminka.

 


Například, jak oba rodiče museli během velmi krátké doby kreativně naplánovat, jak přizpůsobit svůj byt o rozloze 82m2 nové dětské postýlce, přebalovacímu stolu a doplňkům pro tři děti, navíc narychlo zařídit vlastní pokoj svému staršímu synovi Mikaeli.

 

Nebo jak byli nuceni vyměnit své SUV za minibus, neboť do klasického osobního auta by se budoucí šestičlenná rodina i se všemi věcmi pro děti neměla šanci vejít.

 

 


Každý týden Maria fotila své rostoucí bříško, z nashromážděných fotografií pak vytvořila příspěvek, jenž dokumentuje průběh jejího těhotenství od 12. do 34.týdne.

 

 

Nádherný pohled je i na krátké video, které zachycuje dojemný moment, kdy se trojčata začínají hýbat a na bříšku se objevují drobné kopanečky.

 

 

  

Nutno podotknout, že páru se vše podařilo bez nutnosti asistované reprodukce, trojčátka byla počata přirozenou cestou. Pravděpodobnost, že se tohle podaří, je 1:4400.

 

 

 


Mariin Instagramový účet sleduje už více než 67 000 uživatelů, nejnovější příspěvky ukazují, že bříško už dosahuje obrovských rozměrů a mnoho žen v komentářích vyjadřuje Marii obdiv, jak vše s přehledem zvládá. Každopádně největší popularitu její profil získá, až se trojčátka narodí. A podle fotek už to nebude dlouho trvat!

 

