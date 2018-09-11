Budoucí máma trojčat si postupně fotí bříško. Je to OBŘÍ proměna
Šestatřicetiletá Maria a její čtyřicetiletý manžel Anders se seznámili na Tinderu, čtyři roky poté se vzali. Krátce na to se jim narodil první syn Mikael a pár týdnů před jeho druhými narozeninami se rodiče rozhodli pro druhé dítě. Jaké to bylo překvapení, když těhotná Maria zjistila, že místo jednoho sourozence přivede malému Mikaeli na svět hned tři malé bratříčky nebo sestřičky.
A od té doby pravidelně zásobuje sociální sítě příspěvky, ve kterých ostatním nastávajícím matkám ukazuje, jak to vypadá, když se připravujete na tři miminka.
35 weeks! And the last belly picture! In two days well finally meet our babies, and I wont have to drag around this 20 kg bump anymore. We are SO ready for the next chapter! This last week Ive gotten a lot of new followers from all around the world, and I just want to thank you for all the love, cheering and nice words Ive received! WOW! Its totally overwhelming and very much appreciated. #expectingtriplets #triplets #35weekspregnant
Například, jak oba rodiče museli během velmi krátké doby kreativně naplánovat, jak přizpůsobit svůj byt o rozloze 82m2 nové dětské postýlce, přebalovacímu stolu a doplňkům pro tři děti, navíc narychlo zařídit vlastní pokoj svému staršímu synovi Mikaeli.
Since were only living in a 80 square meters apartment with 2 bedrooms, the triplets will stay in our room for the first year. (So that our 2 year old can keep his room.) Thankfully we found this baby cot bed from @flexaworld which is broader than average, so they can all share bed for a good while. We also got an extra changing table (@flexaworld) in our living room, so that we are able to keep an eye on the other two when we are alone with them. Definitely more to prepare with three babies! But we are almost done. Had to downsize our own bed to a 1.40 m as well to make room for the babies! A bit small now with my big belly and pregnancy pillow, but what can you do!? #expectingtriplets #nesting #danishdesign #triplets
Nebo jak byli nuceni vyměnit své SUV za minibus, neboť do klasického osobního auta by se budoucí šestičlenná rodina i se všemi věcmi pro děti neměla šanci vejít.
Week to week with the triplets. What a journey this has been! From the huge shock of learning there were three, to peoples reactions, the numerous scannings/checks and all the preparations and planning for this lifechanging event. Nothing like the ordinary. Im glad we took these pictures, because this collage really shows the massive growth. Its strange to have ended up with such a big belly and its even stranger that it can stand out like that without falling down! #expectingtriplets #triplets #34weekspregnant #mybellyisbiggerthanyours
Každý týden Maria fotila své rostoucí bříško, z nashromážděných fotografií pak vytvořila příspěvek, jenž dokumentuje průběh jejího těhotenství od 12. do 34.týdne.
We had another scanning today, and again the numbers were fantastic! They are between 10-20 % smaller than the average baby, which is just inside of the normal range for single-borns. SO happy! Baby no. 1: 1489 g Baby no. 2: 1411 g Baby no. 3: 1334 g Again only girl no. 2 wanted to show her face. A future star maybe? #expectingtriplets #30weekspregnant #ultrasound #triplets
Nádherný pohled je i na krátké video, které zachycuje dojemný moment, kdy se trojčata začínají hýbat a na bříšku se objevují drobné kopanečky.
Nutno podotknout, že páru se vše podařilo bez nutnosti asistované reprodukce, trojčátka byla počata přirozenou cestou. Pravděpodobnost, že se tohle podaří, je 1:4400.
Trying to prepare soon-to-be big brother Mikael for whats coming, but hard to know how much he understands... He turns two in August. I already feel like Im not there for him as much as I should because Im always on the couch, so I am a bit concerned about how it will all be when the triplets arrive. Any good tips out there? #expectingtriplets #27weekspregnant #pregnant
Mariin Instagramový účet sleduje už více než 67 000 uživatelů, nejnovější příspěvky ukazují, že bříško už dosahuje obrovských rozměrů a mnoho žen v komentářích vyjadřuje Marii obdiv, jak vše s přehledem zvládá. Každopádně největší popularitu její profil získá, až se trojčátka narodí. A podle fotek už to nebude dlouho trvat!
The waiting game. This is me most of the day now: TV series, podcasts, sleeping, browsing on my phone, and so on. Mixed in with babies kicking, heart burn and quite a lot of Braxton Hicks contractions. Good to know there are only 4 days left, and that I wont have time to be bored for the next 18 years. #thewaitinggame #expectingtriplets #34weekspregnant #triplets