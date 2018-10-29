Vaše náměty

Publikováno 29. 10. 2018

VIDEO: Donald Trump a jeho boj s deštníkem opět baví sociální sítě!

Zdroj: Enex, CBS
Americký prezident Donald Trump nastupuje po schodech do letadla Air Force One s obřím deštníkem. Ten je ovšem tak velký, že se mu nedaří vchodem projít na palubu. Poté, co se ho pokouší neúspěšně zavřít, ho raději po několika vteřinách otevřený odhazuje. Kamery zachytily opuštěný deštník v horní části schodiště, kde ho nakonec zvedl agent tajné služby.

 

 

 

