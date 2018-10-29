VIDEO: Donald Trump a jeho boj s deštníkem opět baví sociální sítě!
Americký prezident Donald Trump nastupuje po schodech do letadla Air Force One s obřím deštníkem. Ten je ovšem tak velký, že se mu nedaří vchodem projít na palubu. Poté, co se ho pokouší neúspěšně zavřít, ho raději po několika vteřinách otevřený odhazuje. Kamery zachytily opuštěný deštník v horní části schodiště, kde ho nakonec zvedl agent tajné služby.
Trump treats his umbrella like the rest of his job.— techweenie (@techweenie) 27. jna 2018
If it requires more than 2 seconds thought, drop it. https://t.co/VLAYQNtwkz
The steps are the campaign, the plane is the presidency, the umbrella is the working-class voting base, briefcase guy is GOP congress delivering that massive tax cut to their donors, and Trump is Trump. https://t.co/wlhzv3LKcx— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) 28. jna 2018
Metaphor alert. Trump cannot close his umbrella as he boards his plane. Just leaves it there. An upturned, abandoned umbrella, rolling about in the wind. pic.twitter.com/4mOsSdfkz2— SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) 27. jna 2018