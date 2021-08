V Aténách se nedá dýchat. Hasiči mají poslední šanci odvrátit katastrofu

The nightmare continues as #wildfires rage throughout #Greece. The archaeological site of Ancient Olympia now under threat. North Evia fire has a 30 km frontline, consuming ~150 houses till now. #Greeceisburning #ClimateCrisis @cstacc @pyrotrach @FORTH_ITE @epflENAC @EPFL_en pic.twitter.com/DQC30jiJ0b